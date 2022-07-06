I read Raymond Summers' letter (I’m sick and tired of Biden’s lies about everything, The Daily News, June 27, 2022) and had to wonder where he was during the Trump administration.

From day 1, his administration spouted “alternative facts,” or as anyone else would call them — lies. According to independent fact checkers, Trump lied 30,573 times during his presidency.

That’s an average 21 times per day. He lied 492 times in his first 100 days in office.

According to PolitiFact, Trump lied more in his first 100 days than Biden and Obama combined.

Maybe Summers was asleep for the four years of Trump’s presidency.

Joseph Cavallaro

Bacliff

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription