Sunlight doesn't kill COVID-19 virus, according to scientists and data. Gary Miller’s letter suggests it does ("President Trump has done a great job during pandemic," The Daily News, April 9). Certain light will kill certain virus. Not this one, however.
I appreciated the newspaper for continuing to publish through this, but it’s a huge disservice to print such misinformation.
And, I’m not sure why he — and Trump — want to compare COVID-19 response to swine flu. Politics again muddies the facts. Check a reliable, non-partisan source like ProPublica online, which fact-checked the comparison.
Joan Carlin
Galveston
"Three things the virus does not like: 1. Sunlight, 2. Temperature, and 3. Humidity," [John] Nicholls said in response to a question about when he thinks confirmed cases will peak.
"Sunlight will cut the virus' ability to grow in half so the half-life will be 2.5 minutes and in the dark it's about 13 to 20 [minutes]," [John ] Nicholls said. "Sunlight is really good at killing viruses."
John Nicholls is a pathology professor at the University of Hong Kong.
"The virus can remain intact at 4 degrees (39 degrees Fahrenheit) or 10 degrees (50 F) for a longer period of time," Nicholls said, referring to Celsius measurements, according to the transcript. "But at 30 degrees (86 degrees F) then you get inactivation. And high humidity -- the virus doesn't like it either," he added, the transcript of the call showed.
From the article "Coronavirus expert says he knows when the virus 'will burn itself out,' according to leaked analysis"
https://www.accuweather.com/en/health-wellness/coronavirus-expert-says-the-virus-will-burn-itself-out-in-about-6-months/679415
Three things Galveston has as summer approaches: 1. Sunlight, 2. Temperature, and 3. Humidity.
We'll find out.
Sunlight is a virus killer. Not a cure for infections — but a defense against infections.
Sunlight is indeed a defense against infections of ALL types as was known during the Spanish Flu, tuberculosis epidemics and countless other disease episodes throughout history. People seem to forget the reason 80%+ of people do not have any serious health effects of this virus is because, for whatever reason, their immune system is able to overcome it. This is the same immune system that allows you to survive in a world that is very dangerous to those with immune compromised systems.
How do you keep your immune system working at a level that minimizes the risk of this or any other pathogen to you? By following the well known health guidelines of avoiding smoking, minimizing alcohol intake, eating quality foods, etc. And don't forget to get plenty of sunshine because it can make a BIG difference in building that defense.
An optimal level of vitamin D can prevent and heal cancers (4, 42, 45), multiple sclerosis (5), cardiovascular disease, autoimmune diseases, and infections such as influenza [6. Science 2006;311:1770-1773; 7. Epidemiology Infection 2006;134:1129-1140].
As a result 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D influences a large number of biologic pathways which may help explain association studies relating vitamin D deficiency and living at higher latitudes with increased risk for many chronic diseases including autoimmune diseases, some cancers, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, schizophrenia and type 2 diabetes. [Journal of Dermatoendocrinol. 2013 Jan 1; 5(1): 51–108].
Your body is able to produce its own vitamin D3 when your skin is exposed to the sun's ultraviolet rays, specifically ultraviolet (UVB) radiation. It's estimated that we get -- or should get -- more than 90 percent of our vitamin D from casual, daily sun exposure. [source: The George Mateljan Foundation].
There are countless sources available to confirm the essential role Vitamin D plays in good health, including a defense against infections just as a start. So Gary was exactly right in highlighting the role of Vitamin D in preventing infections, among many other benefits.
By the way: ProPublica is a "reliable, non-partisan source?" That will be a disappointment to George Soros, who helped bankroll it, as did Herb and Marion Sandler, billionaire former mortgage bankers. The Sandlers are impartial, if funding John Podesta projects (late of Obama White House fame) is consider non-partisan.
