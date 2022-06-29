I was astounded to read that county officials who engineered and pushed through the proposal to dilute minority voting power by taking away the one precinct in the county with a majority of minority voters are arguing that their hand-chosen candidate solves the problem ("Galveston County argues Armstrong's appointment makes map suits moot," The Daily News, June 18, 2022).
Their selection of a candidate only highlights the issue. The issue is a representative democracy. In a representative democracy, representatives are elected. Citizens vote and select those who best represent them and their positions.
A group attempting to disenfranchise another group does not select representation for the disenfranchised group. This high-handed selection from the top down is non-representative and non-democratic.
It does not make the issue moot as asserted by the county officials; rather, their actions only highlight the fears fueling the fight over the dissolution of minority voting power. It is an example of what happens when citizens are not allowed to choose their representatives.
What next will be handed down from a system where a group is not represented? This pattern has been exposed before, and it has never ended well for minority communities.
