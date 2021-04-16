Goodbye Paul Minafri.
He was my favorite teacher at Satori Elementary School. He taught his students much more than social studies and math. He taught us how to think for ourselves, how to listen, how to politely speak and argue, and how to win and lose with grace.
He saw the best in us, inspired us, encouraged us, challenged us and had great expectations for us.
He was stern, but kind. He genuinely cared about us. He always liked the stories I wrote and recognized the unique talent of each student.
He hated glitter.
I wish he had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine in time. This world will not be the same without him.
Audrey Amon
Now a 10th grader at Ball High School
Galveston
