Dagnabbit. Can't the president see that the American people want chaos, anarchy, higher taxes and open borders?
Joe Biden and his posse (Nancy, Chuck, Adam and Jerry) can deliver all of these and much more. President Trump just needs to get out of the way.
One more thing: Is Joe the inspiration for Jeff Dunham's "Walter?" It sure seems possible. Only Walter is smarter and more likable. Walter knows where he is and the date.
Who will be Joe's puppeteer and pull his strings?
James Cleveland
Texas City
Are you suggesting that there could be a reality more chaotic than the last 4 years???
I just bought my yard sign for the election. It literally just says, "OMG PLEASE MAKE IT STOP 2020".
Who's bailing out the non-peaceful protestors? Bidens people.
WHAT?
Well said JC.
Pretty simple. IQ45 is an embarassment and a stain on our country. His cult of supporters are equally embarassing and the last four years have allowed the rest of the world to see what is wrong and broken in America. Fear, hate, greed and ignorance are destroying not only our reputation on the world stage, but also setting us back by years due to the lust of some for more money, power and authoritarianism.
Fortunately, this disastrous socio-political abberation will be neutralized very soon and all of the moronic Trumpanzees can crawl back under their rocks.
Stuart, beware the rising RED TIDE. What you call "cult of supporters" are in reality people sick and tired of the Left's antics. The Left are what's "wrong and broken in America". Instead of wanteing to bring the country back they want to shove it into the ground, rewrite our history, our sense of morality, our sense of values. Trump will win in November because the silent majority will rise up and support a good man. Stuart's moronic characterization of Trump is just a futile attempt to undermine morale. Continue Stuart! Your senseless diatribe only strengthens our resolve!
