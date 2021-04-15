First, I would like to thank Trustee Jennifer Broddell for her three years of service. She was always prepared, asked hard questions and demonstrated courage. Second, thanks to all four candidates who've expressed an interest in this voluntary and nonpartisan position.
The rewards as a trustee are so worth your time.
In my 20 years as superintendent, I've found that the most effective board members are those that have volunteered their time in the school district and community before they were elected as a trustee.
Jonathan Cottrell checks all the boxes as a promising and effective trustee because he has volunteered his time for many years. Cottrell has put in the work, knows Clear Creek Independent School District inside and out with our good times and bad times. Most of all, Cottrell has context, which allows for immediate and well thought out decisions.
Cottrell is ready to lead, based on his honesty, integrity and respect for all 40,000 children, parents and 5,000 employees.
Please join me in voting "for" Jonathan Cottrell for the At-Large Position A. Early voting is April 19 through April 27 and Election Day is May 1.
Greg Smith
League City
