Small nuclear power plants will not replace wind and solar power generation in the future ("New technology nukes can make green energy obsolete" The Daily News, March 9.) They have the same problem that large reactors do, the spent waste.

In the newer fast reactors, the spent fuel will last "only" a few hundred to a few thousand years as opposed to the current waste that lasts hundreds of thousands of years.

The cost to the customer will be higher than solar or wind because of the economies of scale.

David Detmar

League City

Carlos Ponce

To rely on one source of energy is not good. Each has it's benefits, each has it's drawbacks. Wind and solar power generators have a HUGE polluting factor in the production of those units. Likewise in the disposal after use. Looks like you are referring to last century's nuclear generator technology rather than modern 21st century. Time to catch up on modern tech.

Carlos Ponce

Wind generators won't work when there is no or little wind and must be turned off when wind speeds are high.

Solar panels don't work at night.

What about batteries to store wind/solar? Most are based on lithium. Only one lithium mine in the US - Silver Peak, Nevada. Lithium is usually obtained from foreign sources. Think "supply chain"......

Nuclear power generators work 24/7, weather is not a factor. They are used in modern US Navy vessels.

Don Schlessinger

[thumbup]

