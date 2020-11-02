Bill McKibben’s book “Falter” is a call to action. According to McKibben, the amount of fossil fuel that we have burned has changed the energy balance of our planet.
We're pushing about 40 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere annually at a rate faster than at any other time in history, even during those periods when huge amounts of carbon dioxide were pushed into the atmosphere.
We need to get serious about climate change if we're going to have a world to leave to our children and grandchildren. There are many things we can do to help: renewable energy, eat lower on the food chain, build public transit networks, densify cities, plant trees, recycle and start farming in ways that restore carbon to the soil.
Let’s get busy and support climate change innovations, such as the Citizens' Climate Lobby, and work to leave a working livable home to our offspring.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
