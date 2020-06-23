In response to the story ("Protesters cover Confederate statue, renew calls for its removal," The Daily News, June 20-21): I do hope everyone can understand and appreciate the symbology of this monument titled “Dignified Resignation.”
Above all, the broken sword is the historic symbol of defeat. The flag over the shoulder of the figure is a Naval Jack and not a confederate national flag. A dismantled cannon lay idle at his feet. His gaze is into the future. Such a powerful image to admit defeat, lay down the sword and look to a unified nation ahead.
If anything, this statue shouldn't be covered or removed but understood to be a vision of a new and better future.
Galveston resident Mollie Rosenberg spearheaded the campaign to commission this statue in the early 1900s. As a young girl in Maryland, she had witnessed and personally experienced the devastation and heartache brought with war. Through her leadership in the United Daughters of the Confederacy, she gave this monument to the city and with it, its message of defeat but hope for tomorrow.
Judy Bernard
West Columbia, Texas
