Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.