During this pandemic, our city elected officials (not leaders) have little, if any, forethought on the future of the city’s tourism business that sustains the city, local businesses, nor the city’s reputation to the Texas tourism markets.
To go on record June 24 that there are no plans to close the beaches then decide on July 1 to reverse that decision is immensely short-sided. Given the beaches were to be open, tourists were convinced to “get away” and do house rentals and enjoy time outside.
Now, all those people will be forced to stay in/near the house on top of each other; certainly not healthier. Renters cannot get a refund and go to the beach where they, and others, would certainly be safer. For locals who are worried about the beach crowds, don’t go.
So maybe, on June 24 or prior, the plans should've been communicated that the beaches will be closed and don’t plan to come. It would be a much more respected decision.
In the end, the governor, general land office, and local city officials should be much more considerate of how their decisions affect the financials and emotions of both locals and tourists.
Donald Legate
Galveston
