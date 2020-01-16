In response to the editorial by Margaret Battistelli Gardener ("Sweet call: Truffles gets to stay," The Daily News, Jan. 10): Gardner is a compelling writer and asset to The Daily News. However, describing The Strand's "true vibe" in the 1800s as "a riotous mélange of signage, entertainers and other sidewalk obstructions" couldn't be further from the truth.
The Strand was the center of banking and commerce for the state of Texas, the "Wall Street of the Southwest" in the 19th century, and photographs from that time reveal minimal signage, men only and not an entertainer in sight. Women would be seen frequenting the general retail stores, groceries and City Market along Market Street where more signage occurred.
Tourists and locals come to The Strand to experience a 19th-century urban environment so rare that it's a National Historic District saved from demolition and repurposed for retail, dining, entertainment, business and residential uses.
Today, The Strand does "vibrate with excitement and opportunity" and the Landmark Commission is dedicated to preserving that goose that lays the golden egg.
Fred Huddleston
Galveston
