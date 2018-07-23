During my working life, I had a small sign in my office that read: "I know you believe you understand what you think I said, but I am not sure you realize that what you heard is not what I meant."

It had a copyright mark — but no author.

I think we now know the author. It has a very definite ring of being a "Trumpism."

Robert C. York

Capt. USAF (Retired)

Galveston

