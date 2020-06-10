I've enjoyed seeing old movies again — and the reason why.
I've gotten tired of seeing some people badmouthing our law enforcement officers. It’s gotten sad as people have forgotten these officers are black, white, Hispanic and Asian and also are mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters, cousins and friends.
There are very few bad officers as there are bad people in every walk of life. But when we are in trouble, seeing officers come to our rescue sure is a great sight. I'm proud to be a resident of Galveston and Galveston County as we have very little bashing of our law enforcement officers.
With all this bashing — where is the media? Why aren’t they supporting our officers?
I've had the privilege of knowing a lot of officers and have yet to find one who I didn’t trust. We need to support our officers.
Eddie Janek
Galveston
