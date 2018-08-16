When is the American voter going to wake up? Democrats have been screaming "tax the rich" for decades now.
First, you have to ask yourself who are the rich? In my opinion, the rich are the owners and investors in companies that provide goods and services to us. So, what happens when the rich are taxed? The taxes are passed on to you, the consumer of those goods and services.
In effect, the rich don't pay taxes. You do! If the rich were taxed 100 percent (without passing the taxes on) it still wouldn't be enough to pay for all the programs the Democrats want to pass.
Erwin Wiley
Santa Fe
