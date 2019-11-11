I want to commend Mike Stump, solid waste manager for the city of Texas City.
I recently had to call the city’s solid waste department to inquire why the city crews where on my block. A young man answered my call and told me that the manager wasn't in, but that he would return my call. Based on previous calls to the city, I didn't have much hope for a return call.
To my surprise, Stump returned my call. After some discussion, I was satisfied with his explanation.
Stump went as far as to ask for some feedback. I didn’t offer much at the time, but after some thought and experience with the new garbage system, I do have at least one. It would be good customer service if there was an extra worker on the truck to pick up garbage cans that were blown over after a storm. At the end of the day, residents come home from work to find garbage cans weren't emptied.
With the old system, this wasn't a problem because the crews picked up everything. Thanks to the young man and Mike Stump for good customer service.
John Sánchez
Texas City
