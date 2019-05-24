As a regular Galveston visitor and money spender, I want to register my frustration that the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will close Galveston Island State Park for three years. That will cost your economy millions.
We, who come and camp there, shop in Galveston for food, gas, booze, toys and medications. We go downtown to eat and party. We shop The Strand for things we really don’t need. Three years without thousands of state park campers? Seriously?
While I certainly support the renovations to my favorite state park, I'm shocked that it will take three years to complete. Is that the best they could do? Did anyone representing the businesses in Galveston protest taking the popular area off-line, and thus the visitor spending, for three years? Geez, the Empire State Building was completed in just over one year — 410 days.
Of course, there are other RV campgrounds in Galveston, but when the high cost of camping there is taken from the budgets of most of us, that leaves significantly less for local restaurants and entertainment. Galveston business loses. Doesn’t anyone care?
Reese Turner
Bellville
