The Electoral College needs to be eliminated. It was tried in the late 1960s and early 1970s only to die in the Senate.
Originally, only landowning white men 21 and older could vote. Minorities, including Jews and Catholics, were excluded. This meant only 10 percent to 20 percent of the population could vote.
Times have been changed by education, technology and laws. We need to contact our legislators in the U.S. Congress to get this started.
Thomas Ryan
League City
(1) comment
Any attempts to try to abolish the Electoral College will meet the same fate as earlier attempts. But I welcome debate since it enlightens many as to the origin and reason for the Electoral College and why it continues into the 21st Century.
The individual states set up the rules of who can and cannot vote.
You write Catholics were excluded from voting but history records Catholics were among the Founding Fathers and part of the First Congress; Daniel Carroll serving Maryland's 6th congressional district, and Charles Carroll of Carrollton serving as the first senator from Maryland. Charles Carroll also signed the Declaration of Independence. Catholics were excluded from voting back in British Colonial America but not in the United States. But in Spanish and Mexican Texas, Catholicism was the only religion accepted. There is a Catholic Bible belonging to Sam Houston in the Museum in Huntsville, Texas. Chances are to be accepted into Texas most claimed to be Catholic but did not practice it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.