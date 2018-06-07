Dear people of the great State of Texas,
This past February, my third-grade students wrote letters to small-town newspapers around our country. The letters asked people in each state to send items of interest that the student might include in their final state fair project.
My students were thrilled as packages started arriving from all over the country! They received books, newspapers, postcards, maps, and many unique items from the wonderful and generous people of the United States of America. I've sent a picture of my students' final project. Please note that this is just one view of their Texas State Fair Float, as many items are attached to the sides and back of the float, as well.
This project could not have been the success that it was without you! I’ve had several parents indicate that their family would be taking a trip to the state that their child learned about this school year to see the beauty and unique qualities firsthand. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you.
Shari Bozorgzad
Teacher at The Langley School
McLean, Va.
