On the recent ozone alert days here in Galveston, there were waits over an hour to board the ferries on the East End.
Ferry Road has residences on both sides. People breathing that car exhaust live in those houses and apartments.
When one is urged not to drive unless necessary, not to mow lawns, etc., how is it that lines of traffic are allowed to idle, spewing pollutants, while waiting to board the ferries?
I suggest that drivers be required to shut off their engines until it's their turn to move again. A ticketing procedure would quickly pay for itself.
Bonnie Lackey
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.