I was saddened to see the letter from Lisa McCoy urging Christians not to wear face masks ("Jesus Christ is the only one who can save us," The Daily News, July 8).
I would like to submit that we are called to love our neighbors (Matthew 22:39) and consider others as more important than ourselves (Philippians 2:3). We are also to submit to the governing authorities (Romans 13:1), as all are established by God for His purpose.
Jesus did indeed give his life for us, and we honor him by treating others with loving kindness. Please let me encourage you to be a good citizen and a good neighbor. Wear a mask.
Janice Osteen
La Marque
You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love. For the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this one command: “Love your neighbor as yourself." - Letter to the Galatians
