In response to the article ("Proposal meant to put port's back to the wall, Yarbrough says," The Daily News, July 26): The fight is to get control of money generated by the cruise industry. Both contestants are representing Galveston and hold titles as “public servants” — effectively. The winner will control money that effectively already belongs to Galveston. The bout’s winner will be declared the better of the two to apply Galveston’s money in the way it best serves Galveston and Galvestonians. The only distinction between the contestants is “city” versus “port.”
In the city’s corner, Mayor Jim Yarbrough, and across the ring representing the port is Director Rodger Rees. The rules for the bout will eventually be settled after a long expensive preliminary fight between the city lawyers versus the port lawyers. This preliminary bout has an unlimited number of rounds, and the knockout will come in the court’s decree after legal expenses have consumed its fair share.
Galveston taxpayers will, if Rees wins, spend the money on the cruise business. If Yarbrough wins, pay pension debt and unpaid bills that courts decreed owed for 11 years to Hurricane Ike contractors, etc.
All event expenses are paid for by the taxpayers.
David Hardee
Bayou Vista
