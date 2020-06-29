In response to the column by David Tepera ("You take pride in what you've earned," The Daily News, June 24): He's the best columnist The Daily News has. His opinions are straight to the point: Quit whining and get to work. Life isn't fair, never has been and never will be.

Many people are fortunate, others not. This means if you have the desire and work at what you want your life to be, it will happen. Tepera's messages are consistent and are what our coaches taught us: Practices are tough, games are easy.

For other authors, the narrative is the same old stuff, skip it, keep going. Makes a quick read of the newspaper.

Tepera, thanks for your attitude.

Foster Spurlock

Galveston

