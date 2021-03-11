One of the University of Texas Medical Branch's best doctors has left the island. His name is Dr. Rex McCallum. He was a rheumatologist who treated me for everything from shingles to a bad fall.
And, in the old days he treated me for damaged shoulders, which wouldn't allow me to lift up my arms.
Never fun for me to see any doctor, but I was never left with an idea that he hadn't done his job. I knew his birthday because it was one day after mine. I knew how old he was because he told me. Not too far from my age.
I tried to write this in MyChart but couldn't find his picture. He was a great doctor and I wish him well.
Jose L. Ochoa
Galveston
