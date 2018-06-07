I really, really would like to see our old comics back. Sitting down and reading my newspaper in the afternoon is one of my favorite things to do, and the highlight was my snickering at the comics.
I don't even like to look at them now. Please bring back our comics.
J. Roy Hall
Galveston
