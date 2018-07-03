Thanks to Laura Elder for her editorial ("Here is the argument for shaming lazy, selfish lowlifes," The Daily News, July 1). I would like to add that it is unfortunately not only the visitors to the island who contribute to the problem.
Each week for the past few months, I've picked up trash in my neighborhood and around the new bridge built on Travel Air Road, which is a popular local fishing and boat launch area. I must report that our neighbors and the local fishermen throw enough stuff each week into the environment to fill a 30 gallon trash bag — everything from bottles and cans, to plastic grocery bags, to food wrappers and containers, to fishing line, to plastic rings from six-pack containers and so on.
These items are not only unsightly, but they pose a hazard to the wildlife in the area — many of these items are at the water's edge or in the shallow water. I applaud any effort to "encourage" all individuals (visitors and locals alike) to pick up their trash (a garbage can is available).
Each one of us can make the world just a bit better if we only try. Thanks.
Larry Livengood
Galveston
