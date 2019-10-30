In response to the article ("Cruisers don't spend much time on island, study says," The Daily News, Oct. 29): I've cruised from Florida, San Diego and Vancouver, and no place is more difficult to disembark than Galveston.
It takes hours to get through customs. People catching planes have no time to waste while heading to airports. We also have no excursions listed with any cruise lines. Why don't we have the trolleys giving historic or ghost story tours, dolphin tours, Moody Garden tours, etc.?
It's the cities fault that guests aren't doing more here. A bus could take people to Old Town Spring and then be dropped off at George W. Bush Intercontinental Airport. So, don't blame the cruise lines for a lack of opportunities being missed by this city.
Susan Graham
Galveston
