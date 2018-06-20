I am appalled by the actions our government has taken to separate families of immigrants, both those caught crossing illegally and those seeking asylum. Our immigration system needs to be fixed, but using scared children as pawns in the debate is gross and un-American.
We can do better than this and I urge those reading The Daily News to call their elected representatives and ask them to help stop this policy of family separations. This is our time to stand up for family values and human values.
Christopher Smith
Galveston
