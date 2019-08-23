In response to the article ("Palm trees would get protections under ordinance," The Daily News, Aug. 12): I'm so glad Galveston is finally seeing the beauty of the palms on Galveston Island.
After Hurricane Ike, when the trees died on Broadway, it was so beautiful to see the openness on Broadway with the majestic palms. It was a special inviting island look to Broadway. When you planted the oaks and other trees there, it choked out the palm look of an island.
You would not have had the cost of planting and the maintenance of keeping them cut back for traffic.
My hope is that if another storm takes out the oaks, that you will only replace them with palms and an occasional oak.
Mildred E. Cook
Dickinson
