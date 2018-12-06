Read in the paper where city officials are contemplating raising parking fees for both hourly and seasonal passes ("City to consider doubling seawall parking rate," The Daily News, Dec. 2). The hourly rate increase probably could be justified; however, the proposed increase in the seasonal pass from $25 to $45 seems excessive, and is something I personally wouldn't purchase.
I currently do have the $25 pass and have managed to make it to the beach only a few times. But here's my suggestion, if you throw in parking citywide, including The Strand area, I'd certainly buy the pass at $45. I'm sure most folks would like to visit the downtown area more often and having a pass and not having to deal with any machine would be beneficial to most, and therefore, increase the sale of said pass.
Bruce Luerson
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.