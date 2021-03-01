Not enough praise can be bestowed on the University of Texas Medical Branch COVID immunization clinic crew at the League City campus. They were very professional, efficient and friendly.
Shows the difference between privately and government-run programs.
Thank you for a job well done.
Claudia Burnam and E.G. Wiley
Santa Fe
Editor's note: Strictly speaking, the University of Texas Medical Branch is a state-owned operation.
