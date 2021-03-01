Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.