In response to the letter by Kevin Moran ("Numbers don't lie about coronavirus deaths," The Daily News, May 13): Numbers do lie sometimes, especially if other facts are ignored.
South Korea is a country of about 52 million people and 38,622 square miles. As far as I know, it's not divided into states or provinces.
In comparison, California is a state of 40 million people with an area of 163,696 square miles. California has its own state government. There are 49 more states comprising an area of millions of square miles. Each of these states has its own government.
The Constitution in most cases doesn't allow for the federal government to interfere with the rights reserved to the states.
We're social people who enjoy free, unlimited travel throughout our country. Surely, you can see, in a country so diverse, the complexity of the problem.
Only time will tell whether President Donald Trump has done a good job in this matter.
Why would you compare apples to oranges just to attack the president?
There's a "lot" more everyone needs to know.
Joe Townsend
La Marque
