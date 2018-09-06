Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early in the day. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.