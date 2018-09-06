Despite the fact that he routinely disrespects women. Despite the fact that he values himself above others and considers his position a tool to further his personal agenda.
Uses race to divide the country; diminishes the lifetime work of patriots; lies to the public more than he tells the truth; attacks those who simply seek the justice that is due them; demands loyalty in exchange for easy disposal and insults; and pretends to have your interest at heart, but only has his own.
Would have you extol his virtues while working against your self interest; has highjacked your party for a short term, small agenda — a supposed "win;" has made friends of the world's despots and enemies of our closest allies; chooses Putin over career national security icons; and declares that the Korean Peninsula is moving toward denuclearization.
Hides his tax returns while enriching himself illegally; has no clue about history and diplomacy; and his only real "deal" is a trillion-plus dollar gift to the 1 percenters and a deficit buster.
I could go on easily, but the point is, you, you who support and empower him, will not be able to reconcile this with your conscience when he is finished.
Thomas Devane
Galveston
(1) comment
Bad day Tom?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.