The Democrats say Trump enlisted a foreign power to investigate his political rivals and withheld U.S. military aid as leverage. This happened in 2016; however, Trump didn’t become president until 2017.
In 2016 Trump wasn’t president, so how did he withhold military aid?
Robert Hart
Hitchcock
