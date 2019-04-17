Thanks to the community, the Sunshine Center's annual Spring Fling was a huge success. We had an outpouring of support — and so much fun. The clients that were able to attend enjoyed it most, and they're who it’s all about.
Thank you to all the sponsors, vendors/donors, volunteers, committee members, businesses and attendees that made the event such a success. We couldn't have done it without you.
Special thank you to Marisa Smecca Rojas with Mario’s Ristorante on 61st Street, and Todd Schott and Judy Elmendorf with Chopin Mon Amie for all the food.
And a huge shout out to Debi Kepi Boyd (our DJ) for saving the day. Talk about a lifesaver? Thank you.
From all of us on the committee, thank you Galveston.
Jennie S. Latham
Galveston
