I highly recommend Roger "Bo" Quiroga for mayor of Galveston.
It has been my pleasure to know Quiroga for over 10 years. He has an excellent history in public service in Galveston. He clearly has the skill set to do the job again. He's the best qualified candidate in the runoff election by far.
He has done the job before and has had three successful terms.
Warren Robicheaux
La Marque
