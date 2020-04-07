I'm thinking "The Galveston (Non-Daily) News" is taking a hell of a chance with its new delivery schedule, particularly in light of the fact the paper has shrunk in years since Hurricane Ike.
People will search for, and find, alternative news sources.
Best wishes to the oldest paper in Texas.
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
