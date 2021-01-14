Every time I almost get killed by pulling out of a business on Palmer Highway in Texas City, I want to write a letter to the city asking: "What the heck were you thinking?"
The ordinance that requires businesses to install landscaping at the edge of the property, which makes it almost impossible to see around unless you pull halfway in the first lane of traffic, isn't only dangerous, it's a waste of the businesses' finances and does little to make Texas City look better.
The city's time and money would be better spent monitoring our neighborhoods' code violations that are out of control. Every street has cars parked in the yard or junk in the front yards.
Texas city needs to clean up our neighborhoods, not put drivers at risk.
Barbie Tucker
Texas City
