I didn’t know Carl Gustafson prior to him being elected to Friendswood City Council. I watched him closely and saw that he seemed to study issues, taking in information from all directions without prejudging, analyzing as engineers do, factoring in the human impact as engineers often don’t, and making well-reasoned decisions in the best long-term interests of the city. He has an excellent track record.
Later I met with him on issues from my time on city council that remain critical to the long-term success of Friendswood. Not quick simple conversations; but like an engineer needs, we had to dissect every facet and explain in detail the intersecting nuisances of the various topics. I felt that what I had to offer was fully considered and was a basis for further research.
The point is that learning the job isn't a quick and simple task. In fact, learning what needs to be done, how to do it, and who the key players are, is a very long-term task. Relationships are critical. Carl has learned it well, knows what to do, and where to exert his influence. His experience is worth keeping on council. Vote for Carl.
Gerald Ericsson
Friendswood
