During this long and arduous campaign, Jessie Brantley has kept his standards high, running a clean campaign focused on the major issues that impact our city. He hasn't involved himself in perpetuating the social media hate-mongering of the city administrator, as his opponent has done.
His opponent has led to divisiveness and has cost taxpayers money in the numerous public information requests he has made in an effort to shroud and discredit the work being done in Dickinson. Work resulting in millions of dollars of infrastructure projects that have begun and will be completed by year’s end 2021.
Brantley is a man of integrity. As in his professional life, Brantley will base his findings on research, assessment and analysis. This is the type of person we need on city council — not someone passing judgment based on the feelings of a disgruntled few.
Dickinson needs Brantley to ensure your voice is heard and you are informed of the facts. I've put my trust in Brantley to do his best for all residents of Dickinson, and I hope you will do the same.
Vote Brantley, Dickinson City Council.
Julie Masters
Mayor of Dickinson
