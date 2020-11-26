I accept the fact that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. I'm not thrilled, but I accept the results.
I hope Republicans don't act like Democrats have for the last four years. Acting like bedwetting, thumb-sucking conspiracy idiots for the next four years will not serve our country.
I wish Biden the best. Republicans, be better than your liberal colleagues. No need for bedwetting and thumb-sucking.
Joe Biden won another term for Obama. I pray he serves his full term. Our country wouldn't survive a Harris/Pelosi administration.
James Cleveland
Texas City
(1) comment
Be patient, James Cleveland. As Yogi Berra once said, "It ain't over 'til it's over." This isn't over.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.