It's a shame that 'Our Faith trolley' is just an idea By KATHLEEN BORS-KOEFOED Jul 26, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The article ("An Our Faith ‘trolley’ visits historical houses of worship," The Daily News, July 22) stated such a trolley was "purely imaginary, at least for now.”Many years ago I attended a Sacred Tours in Galveston, my home town. I took my elderly mother, who is now deceased, with me.We thoroughly enjoyed the tour and yearly I look for the tour again, but, much to my disappointment, have not seen it since.One of the churches even invited participants to return in the evening for gospel music.What a wonderful opportunity this would be to invite people to return to worship.Kathleen Bors-KoefoedFriendswood Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMitchell heirs sell landmark Galveston building; tenants line up for Friendswood developmentPolice respond to two separate shooting incidents in GalvestonMan charged with assaulting woman in Galveston hotel roomMan found running naked along I-45 dies in custodyThree charged after narcotics investigation in HitchcockMan found dead in ditch on Teichman Road in GalvestonDriver in critical condition after pick-up truck collides with 18-wheelerClean-up crew finds 27-year-old message in a bottle in La Marque's Highland BayouLeague City Man faces 35 years in prison for child pornographyMotorcyclist injured in Bolivar Peninsula wreck Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in GalvestonGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks show CommentedOne day the right will come for your rights, too (133) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (99) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (53)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.