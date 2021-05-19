Gary Miller is always writing letters putting the blame on the Democrats ("Progressives stole the 2020 US census count," The Daily News, May 12). It's time he takes a look at his own party.
The Republicans, like the Democrats, are elected to take care of all the American people. They weren't elected to care for just the wealthy.
When President Barack Obama was elected, Mitch McConnell came on TV and actually told America he could care less about America, that he was going to see to it that President Obama wouldn't get anything done, that he would be a "one-term president."
A week ago, he came on TV and basically told President Joe Biden the same thing. This man cares nothing about America or its people.
Kevin McCarthy got on TV and invited all the insurrectionists to join the Republican Party. He told them that the Grand Old Party has a big tent, they are welcome.
These two men care nothing about America. They only care about getting elected, so they can take care of the rich and be rich and powerful themselves.
Take a good look. The Republican Party isn't the friend of the working people. They thumbed their noses at the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention — but were the first in line to get vaccinated.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
Looks like the Liberals are running scared, creating nonsense like this mess.Look for things to get worse. Liberals know their days in charge of the House and Senate are numbered. Despite what the doctored polls read, the majority of Americans think this country is in trouble thanks to the Democrats.
For starters:
Let's stop building the border wall and let in anyone including the criminals and quit deporting the criminal illegal aliens already here.(that came from AOC and her squad)
Let's fund the Palestinians. They promise not to buy rockets and missiles. [rolleyes]Ignore that Hamas has vowed to kill every Jew.
Allow Putin to build his pipeline after we stopped construction of Keystone in this country.
And the list goes on.
