The World Health Organization recently sent a team to China to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak. One member of that team was Peter Daszak of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance.
EcoHealth Alliance directed U.S. National Institutes of Health funding to the Wuhan laboratory at the center of the COVID-19 controversy. Specifically, it channeled funding to Dr. Shi Zhengli, known as “Bat Lady,” who oversees research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Wouldn’t a better approach be to have the investigation completed by people with no connection to the Wuhan lab? And why are our tax dollars funding research in the world’s second largest economy?
In Senate testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of National Institutes of Health, said, “I do not have any accounting of what the Chinese may have done, and I'm fully in favor of any further investigation of what went on in China."
So, American taxpayer money is funding dangerous research in China, yet the people directing those funds are in the dark about how they were used? And some wonder why Americans don’t trust their government.
Alan Waters
La Marque
You are right Mr. Waters. It is becoming more and more apparent that your suspicions have merit! Take old Beijing Joe, he hates pipelines which carry fossil fuel around this country. So what happens when the last pipeline was......."supposedly" hacked a week or so ago by the Russians? Nothing happened! In fact the word on the street is Russia is selling America oil now. Something Is foul concerning this! I'm with you on this. Joey is not even concerned about the thousands of Americans who are still standing in long lines tonight trying to get gas! Why? Four months ago we were the leading producer of oil in the world using FRACKING, as a new technique developed in that industry, but as soon as Joey was seated in the Oval Office, with his sippy cup ...in place, he took a wrecking ball to everything which was working for America! He is printing money like it is growing on trees sending it to everybody who will agree to sit home and take it, while businesses are going under!
