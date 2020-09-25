Election season is upon us, and Dickinson Independent School District will have a new bond on the ballot.
Because of the tremendous population growth that the district is experiencing, combined with recent legislation requiring full-day pre-kindergarten, there will be insufficient space to house all learners in our current facilities.
In lieu of transitioning all fourth-grade students to costly portable buildings on elementary campuses, the district has proposed a package that includes the realignment of campus grade levels and various needed improvements.
Construction of a new junior high, agricultural center additions, district-wide security upgrades, and Lobit/Kranz safety improvements are among the items proposed.
This bond will come at no tax increase for district residents and will provide critical learning space and facility upgrades for current and future students. A vote in support of this bond will impact the educational experience of thousands of children for years to come.
As a resident, parent, and educator, I'm voting yes to investing in Gator Nation. I hope you will, too.
Amy Pack
Dickinson
