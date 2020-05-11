Peter Davis, chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, wrote a very informative commentary which everyone should read ("It's going to be a very long summer," The Daily News, May 8).

May God bless you, Peter Davis and the beach patrol. You are all heroes.

We love you and appreciate you for your fine work.

Stephen Rennick

Galveston

