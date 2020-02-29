March is Texas History Month. The Sidney Sherman Chapter No. 1 of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas promotes the celebration of Texas Honor Days by flying the Texas Flag on each of these days.
Texas Independence Day and Flag Day is March 2. On this date in 1836, the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed at Washington on the Brazos. The 59 signers met in a large frame blacksmith shop with only cotton cloth over the window openings to keep out the cold air.
Sam Houston was one of the 59 representatives. Many wished to be at the battlefields, but Houston convinced them this declaration would draw more help from the United States.
March 2 is also Sam Houston's birthday. He was born in 1793 in Virginia. He went on to become governor of Tennessee, hero of the Texas Revolution, twice president of the Republic of Texas, and a U.S. senator.
On March 6, 1836, the Texians lost the battle defending the Alamo, and it fell into the hands of Santa Ana. It's a day to remember those brave heroes and honor them by flying those flags with pride in this great state called Texas.
Joanna Wilson
Publicity chairman
Sidney Sherman Chapter No. 1 of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.