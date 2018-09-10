Galveston is very fortunate to have such a diversity of wildlife that calls Galveston its home. If you asked what form of wildlife is most synonymous with Galveston, many would think of the many wonderful species of birds that are here throughout the year.
But within the last few years a different species of island wildlife has also become an iconic ambassador for the island, and that is the five different endangered species of sea turtles that visit our island.
The organization that has brought the much needed attention and protection to our sea turtle population is Turtle Island Restoration Network. Their efforts in developing an awareness of sea turtles and their work with the Army Corps of Engineers in monitoring the turtles’ habitats has been exemplary.
If you are interested in learning more about the organization and sea turtles in general, please feel free to drop by their first annual celebration highlighting the Art of Saving Sea Turtles at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston.
Tickets can be purchased by going to tinyurl.com/TurtlesAbout Town or calling 409-795-8426.
Craig Brown
Mayor Pro Tem, City council member, District 2
Galveston
