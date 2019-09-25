I had to chuckle to myself when I opened Sunday's paper to the opinion page and saw a commentary from David Michael Smith ("Socialism is the new wave in US politics," The Daily News, Sept. 22).
I chuckled because I pictured all the letters the newspaper will receive complaining that they printed an article from Smith, and accusing the newspaper of being a "liberal" publication that doesn't represent the community.
Personally, knowing where Smith comes from, I didn't bother reading his commentary.
I've seen commentary from liberal, moderate and conservative authors in The Daily News. However, there seems to be a group of readers that don't think you should print anything but columns that support their political views. They usually threaten to cancel subscriptions and include name calling in their letters.
Hopefully, the newspaper will continue to exercise its right of freedom of press and continue to accept contributions from the full spectrum of views.
Keith Hoogterp
League City
