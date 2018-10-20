On Nov. 6, the residents of the College of the Mainland district will be voting on a proposed $162.5 million bond election. I'm writing in support of the bond.
With 50-year-old buildings and record enrollment, this bond is desperately needed. Funds from a successful bond election will be used to construct a STEAM/Allied Health Building, an Industrial Careers Building, and a Student Success Center. The bond also will finance a Fine Arts Building Theatre addition, as well as expansion of the physical plant. All bond money will be spent on the main campus.
I've worked at COM for 18 years, but never has it been as exciting to work at COM as it is now. We're already renovating our Student Center and are in the process of turning our old leaky pool into a state of the art conference center. It's truly an exciting time for COM.
I urge everyone to vote in favor of the bond as we transform College of the Mainland into a modern campus built to serve the higher education needs of all students in the college district for decades to come.
Steven Sewell
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.