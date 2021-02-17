Amen to Mayor Craig Brown’s letter to Gov. Greg Abbott (Mayor demands probe, restitution over grid failure,” The Daily News, Feb. 17). Heads should roll would be an understatement.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas/CenterPoint mismanagement fiasco should also include the buildings and school districts that continued power usage in a business-as-usual manner.
All citizens in the Galveston/Houston metro area couldn’t help but be aware of the dire need to conserve. Management of those buildings and many school districts obviously had complete disregard for a simple civic responsibility — turn off the lights.
That massive usage had to affect an immeasurable impact on the electric grid. I urge you corral those miscreants with the inept duo ERCOT/CenterPoint.
Bill Ferrary
Galveston
